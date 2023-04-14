Child sexual abuse charges dismissed in case against former Green Bay music teacher

GREEN BAY — The sexual assault case against former Green Bay School District music teacher Kelton Jennings was dismissed Friday in Brown County Circuit Court.

The 27-year-old was charged in April 2022 with two counts of felony child sexual assault — repeated sexual assault of the same child and first-degree child sexual assault of a child under 13 years old.

The bottom line was the state did not have enough evidence, at this time, to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said in court.

He said his ethical obligation was to ask the court to dismiss the charges without prejudice, meaning that the state could bring a new case against Jennings later on.

Judge Kendall Kelley granted the dismissal, saying it's not his place to second-guess the state's decision.

Jennings walked out of the courtroom a free man with his wife and supporters sharing hugs and crying.

"The case made its way through the system. My client got the result that he wanted, and we're moving forward," Jennings' attorney, Christopher Cherella, told the Press-Gazette.

Jennings was placed on paid administrative leave after the district received an allegation of "inappropriate student contact" against him in January 2022, according to the district.

In the course of the initial investigation by Brown County Child Protective Services and the Green Bay Police Department, an additional allegation was made against Jennings by another student. He resigned from the district March 1, 2022, and was arrested three days later on March 4, 2022.

Jennings taught fifth-grade music at Beaumont, Danz, Eisenhower, Elmore, Jackson, Kennedy and MacArthur Elementary schools.

Jennings was hired by the Green Bay School District as a music teacher in the fall of 2021, having previously worked in the Kewaunee School District as a middle and high school band teacher from 2018 to June 2021.

