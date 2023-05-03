Child sexual abuse material suspect found competent

May 3—ASHLAND — A federal magistrate found an Ashland man accused of sexually abusing a child and recording it competent to stand trial last week.

William L. Ferguson, 27, was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation last year after his lawyers raised concerns about his mental health and his low IQ.

Ferguson was facing state and federal charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child in Greenup County. Materials related to the abuse were found in Boyd County, according to court records.

On Friday, a U.S. Magistrate Judge issued a report stating Ferguson's "symptoms were not severe enough to constitute a diagnosis of a mental disease or defect and are not symptoms sufficient to preclude his competence to proceed in this action."

The judge noted while Ferguson "may struggle with complex legal language, he is capable of learning when concepts are presented more simplistically."

Ferguson is facing three counts of production of child sexual abuse material, each of which carries between 15 and 30 years in prison. He also faces a count of possession of such material, which is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

If the material is found to involve a prepubescent child, Ferguson could face up to 20 years on the possession count.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com