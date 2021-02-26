As a child, she beat bone cancer. Now she's headed into space.

  • Physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric bone cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux poses
  • Physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric bone cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux poses
  • Hayley Arceneaux, a pediatric bone cancer survivor, smiles in an undated photograph
  • Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
  • Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
1 / 5

As a child, she beat bone cancer. Now she's headed into space.

Physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric bone cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux poses
Arlene Eiras
·2 min read

By Arlene Eiras

(Reuters) - Bone cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux is thrilled to be going into space.

As a crew member on SpaceX's Inspiration4, the world's first all-commercial astronaut mission to Earth's orbit, Arceneaux hopes that as the first person to go into space with a prosthesis, she can inspire others.

"This mission is opening up space travel to anyone and I think that in itself is going to motivate people and give them so much hope," said the vivacious 29-year-old.

At 10, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, and was treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Arceneaux relates how she spent a difficult yet meaningful year in hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and then surgery that replaced part of her femur with a prosthesis.

She credits the hospital with saving her life, and now works there as a physician's assistant.

SpaceX, owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, is targeting the four-person mission for the fourth quarter of 2021 and it is expected to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The flight will be captained by Jared Isaacman, CEO of payments technology firm Shift4Payments, who chose Arceneaux.

Unlike the NASA and SpaceX flights that go to the International Space Station, this one will travel around earth for several days, during which time Arceneaux said she expects to participate in science experiments.

Her prosthesis would normally preclude someone from passing the astronaut's rigorous medical exam, but no such requirement exists for the private flight. Arceneaux said she is not scared and has been medically cleared for the trip.

Encouraging the children at the St. Jude hospital was first on her mind when Arceneaux was asked what she might aim to achieve in space.

"We are going to try to set up a video call with the St. Jude kids," she said. "I hope that being able to see me in space really shows them what their future can look like.

"I'm the first St. Jude patient to go to space, the first paediatric cancer survivor, but I know I'm not going to be the last," she added excitedly.

(Reporting by Arlene Eiras; Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • NASA releases jaw-dropping video and audio from Mars, with an assist from AWS

    For the first time ever, NASA has captured video of a rover landing on the surface of Mars, plus audio of the wind whistling past it after the landing — and Amazon Web Services is playing a key role in making all those gigabytes of goodness available to the world. The stars of the show are NASA’s Perseverance rover and the hundreds of scientists and engineers supporting the mission to Mars at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and other institutions around the world. But the fact that thousands of images are being pumped out via NASA’s website with only a few… Read More

  • NASA backs concepts for deep-drilling Mars rover and interstellar-object probe

    The latest crop of NASA-backed concepts for far-out space exploration includes “borebots” that could drill as far as a mile beneath the Martian surface in search of liquid water, and a nuclear-powered spacecraft that could intercept interstellar objects as they zip through our solar system. Researchers in Washington state are behind both of those ideas. The borebots and the interstellar-object checker are among 16 proposals winning Phase I funding from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program, or NIAC. For more than two decades, NIAC (which started out as the NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts) has backed early-stage projects that could… Read More

  • This Fuel Is About to Power the World's Biggest Fusion Reactor

    But first, scientists need to see if it's ready.

  • After losing launch competition, Blue Origin delays New Glenn rocket’s first flight until late 2022

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says it’s targeting the fourth quarter of 2022 for the first flight of its orbital-class New Glenn rocket — which marks a major schedule shift. The company had previously planned to conduct its first New Glenn launch from Florida by the end of this year, although it was becoming increasingly clear that timeline wouldn’t hold. In a blog posting, Blue Origin said its team “has been in contact with all of our customers to ensure this baseline meets their launch needs.” Blue Origin noted that the updated timeline follows the U.S. Space… Read More

  • The USPS's New Mail Truck Is Expected to Be Delivering Mail by 2023

    The Postal Service just decided it's time to get weird.

  • Paleontologists use fossilized teeth to flesh out ancient tale of earliest primates

    The shapes of fossilized teeth from 65.9 million-year-old, squirrel-like creatures suggest that the branch of the tree of life that gave rise to us humans and other primates flowered while dinosaurs still walked the earth. That’s the claim coming from a team of 10 researchers across the U.S., including biologists at Seattle’s Burke Museum and the University of Washington. In a study published by Royal Society Open Science, the team lays out evidence that an ancient group of primates known as plesiadapiforms must have emerged before the mass-extinction event that killed off the dinosaurs. (Technically, modern-day birds are considered the… Read More

  • Stoke Space raises $9.1 million to create a new breed of reusable upper-stage rockets

    Stoke Space Technologies, the Renton, Wash.-based company founded by veterans of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, has attracted $9.1 million in seed investments for extending rocket reusability to new frontiers. The first goal will be to develop a new kind of reusable upper stage, Stoke co-founder and CEO Andy Lapsa said. “That’s the last domino to fall in the industry before reusability is commonplace,” Lapsa told GeekWire. “Even right now, I think space launch is in a production-limited paradigm.” Rocket reusability is the watchword, to be sure — not only at Blue Origin, where Lapsa was an award-winning rocket… Read More

  • The Air Force Has Begun Sending the B-1 to the Boneyard

    The bomber is bound for an early retirement in the Arizona desert.

  • Human genome sequencing rises to the next level of diversity and accuracy

    Twenty years after the first human genome sequence was published, an international research team has kicked the sequencing game to the next level with a set of 64 reference genomes that reflect much higher resolution and more genetic diversity. Since the Human Genome Project completed the first draft of its reference genome, decoding the human genetic code has been transformed from a multibillion-dollar endeavor into a relatively inexpensive commercial service. However, commercial whole-genome sequencing, or WGS, often misses out on crucial variations that can make all the difference when it comes to an individual’s health. “As a metric, 75% of… Read More

  • Scientists Just Figured Out How to Turn Your Body Into a Battery

    Imagine charging your Apple Watch with ... yourself.

  • These Sharpeners Made Our Knives Cut Like New

    Because if it’s not a sharp knife, it’s not a good knife.

  • Scientists Just Changed the Rules of What You Can Do While You Sleep

    A new experiment shows it's possible to talk to dreaming people—and actually hear back.

  • The Ultimate Hunting Gear Guide

    Expert-tested essentials for hunting deer, elk, ducks, birds, and beyondFrom Popular Mechanics

  • A Self-Taught Math Genius Wrote This Riddle While Serving Time in Prison. Can You Solve It?

    Christopher Havens got his number theory problem published in a college-level mathematics magazine.

  • Six Great Smart Notebooks to Increase Your Productivity

    Prefer pen and paper to a smartphone or tablet? These smart notebooks will let you take notes the old-fashioned way and easily digitize them.From Popular Mechanics

  • How to Do a Reverse Image Search

    Here's the sneaky way to find out where practically any picture came from.

  • The Best Portable Table Saws

    These compact table saws easily go where the work is: outside, in the garage, or to the job site.

  • Breathe Easier With One of These 10 Best Humidifiers

    An evaporative or ultrasonic humidifier will defend you from winter’s dry air.

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.