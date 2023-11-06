Child shoots 4-year-old girl in Miami-Dade home after finding unsecured gun, cops say

A child who found an unattended gun shot a 4-year-girl Sunday afternoon inside a northwest Miami-Dade home, police said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, Miami-Dade police said Sunday night in a news conference near the crime scene.

Around 3:41 p.m., first responders rushed to the 8180 block of Northwest 21st Avenue in response to a report of a minor shot. Upon arrival, they found a small child with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Detective Andre Martin told reporters.

“She is fighting for her life,” Martin said.

There were four children inside the home — ages 2, 3, 4 and 6 — and an adult when the shooting happened, Martin said. The minors are related, Martin noted.

Police didn’t say how old was the child who pulled the trigger. At least one person was detained Sunday; Martin said the firearm was “stored in an unsecured manner.”

“A firearm should be stored in a secured, lock box safe or in a place that is not accessible to small children or any person who should not have access to a firearm,” Martin said.

Martin said that owning a firearm is a constitutional right that bears great responsibility, and encouraged adults to discuss with kids what to do if they find a firearm. He recommended to tell minors not to touch or play with guns, and to get the attention of an adult if they spot one.

“We urge each and every member in our community — whether you own a firearm or not — to discuss safe firearm management, ownership with your children,” Martin said. “Guns are not toys.”

This story will be updated as more information is available.