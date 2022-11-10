Child shot by another juvenile is rushed to hospital in critical condition, cops say

A child believed to be shot by another juvenile was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Around 5:10 p.m., police responded to a call about a child shot at a home in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, Miami-Dade police said.

Officers found the child with a gunshot wound in the upper body. The child was taken by helicopter to a local trauma center and was in critical condition, police said.

Authorities so far say that they believe the child was shot by another “juvenile member” inside the home. The children’s relationship or their ages have not been released.

This is a developing story