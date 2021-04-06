Child shot on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive, police say

Paige Fry, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the right temple while he was in a car traveling north on Lake Shore Drive on Tuesday morning, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Witnesses called police just after 11 a.m. when they heard shots fired in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, police said. A female passenger was seen getting out of the car with an infant, and she was taken by an unknown person to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Police said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The child was transferred to Lurie’s Children Hospital in critical condition, police said. Chicago Fire Department confirmed that city EMS did not transport the boy from Lake Shore Drive to the hospital.

The shooting comes the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is in Chicago to discuss vaccine distribution equity.

———

(Charles J. Johnson contributed to this report.)

