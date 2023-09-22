Child shot, critically injured in domestic violence incident in Southwest Albuquerque

Sep. 21—A child is in critical condition after being shot — possibly by his own mother — during a domestic dispute early Thursday morning in Southwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded about 3 a.m. to a home in the 8900 block of Lower Meadow SW, near Unser and Dennis Chavez.

He said a man at the home called 911 to report that his girlfriend shot him and her son was also struck by gunfire.

Gallegos said the young boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the Crimes Against Children Unit was investigating the incident.

Gallegos did not say if anyone else was injured in the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

The shooting comes about two weeks after an 11-year-old boy was killed in a road-rage incident while leaving an Isotopes baseball game with his family, a death that moved Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare gun violence a public health emergency and enact a ban on publicly carrying firearms in Bernalillo County.