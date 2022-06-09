Child shot in Dayton; Police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Police received reports of a child shot in the 700 block of Goodlow Ave just after 7:15 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Dayton Police Sergeant Alex Magill told News Center 7 that the victim was a “young child.”

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to dispatch records. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We’re working to learn more about what happened and the condition of the victim.



