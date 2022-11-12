Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say
Clarkston police are currently investigating after a child was shot at an apartment complex.
Officers say they were called to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments on East Ponce De Leon Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening after a 911 caller said they heard a gunshot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
While searching for a shooter, the officers were called to the Appletree Daycare less than a quarter-of-a-mile away. At the daycare, they found a child who had been shot at the apartment complex.
Officers immediately began trying to save the child until paramedics arrived. The child was taken to a local hospital and is stable.
TRENDING STORIES:
Inside Takeoff’s celebration of life: Tears, prayers and powerful performances
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
Police have not confirmed the child’s age or the extent of their injuries.
Investigators have also not released any details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: