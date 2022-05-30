1-year-old boy shot, killed in downtown Pittsburgh

A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed by PPG Place on Sunday afternoon, officers on scene confirmed to Channel 11.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS responded to the 100 block of 4th Avenue.

During a press conference following the shooting, officials said the shooting was a targeted incident. The child was not the intended target, but a passenger in the car was.

According to a release from Pittsburgh Police, the shooting happened at around 2:44 p.m.

Police confirm someone shot and killed a 1-year-old in a drive-by shooting. More details coming up on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/6QmKlwSZUK — Michelle Chavez (@MichellePChavez) May 29, 2022

Officials on scene said the shooting was a drive by shooting, and a bullet went right through the window of a Jeep, hitting the child. He was pronounced dead when medics arrived.

“I don’t think you can ever say it can be worse when a baby gets killed, or anyone for that matter,” said Cristyn Zett, Commander of Pittsburgh Police in Zone 6. “We are actively working nationwide to reduce violencec in all of our cities, and any loss of life is tragic.”

The boy’s identity has not been released.

There is no word on any potential suspects or what kind of car they were driving at this time.

