Child shot in drive-by shooting remains in ICU
A child who was shot and critically injured in Longmont on Wednesday night remains in the ICU.
A child who was shot and critically injured in Longmont on Wednesday night remains in the ICU.
Here's how the Fed's December 2023 pause on raising interest rates affects savings products, various types of loans, and credit cards.
The decision comes after a court ruling against the NCAA's rules governing two-time transfers.
Dossier's scents at Walmart are dead ringers for favorites from Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent and more. They make great holiday gifts!
With "Barbie" in ASL, its translator hopes "it sends the message that Deaf people and sign language have a place in the world."
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Solar stocks are getting a bid after the Fed signals rate cuts next year.
A US judge has ruled that Elon Musk must comply with the SEC and testify for the Twitter-takeover probe.
Easton Stick will look to lead the Chargers to a win in his first NFL start.
Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.
The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.
"The help that he needs to get, getting himself better, is what's most important," Dumars said.
Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz has announced its intent to begin lobbying the U.S. government, and their plan is as tone-deaf and obtuse as this summer's dreadful "Techno-Optimist Manifesto." Essentially, they will give to anyone — literally anyone — who "supports an optimistic technology-enabled future." This is what's called being a single-issue voter, and while co-founder Ben Horowitz (who penned the blog post) seems to think announcing themselves as such gives their lobbying a child-like purity, it's quite the opposite. The fact is that they are rich ideologues announcing their intent to pay any politician who will advance their agenda, whatever that politician's other views.
Missed out on that ingenious invention you saw on a late-night infomercial? It's not too late to grab it now (and gift one for Christmas, too).
Murphy is entering the transfer portal ahead of the College Football Playoff.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
Instagram introduced its generative AI-powered background editing tool to U.S.-based users Wednesday. Meta's lead for generative AI, Ahmad Al-Dahle, posted on Threads saying that the tool will let users change the background to their images through prompts for Stories. When users tap on the background editor icon on an image they will get ready prompts like "On a red carpet," "Being chased by dinosaurs" and "Surrounded by puppies."
The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
The French sensation flashed in Wednesday night’s loss to the Lakers, posting 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, and rallying San Antonio from a big deficit. But it also showed just how far the Spurs have to go.
The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night.
The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.