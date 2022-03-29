Child shot during drive-by shooting in Fort Worth Monday night, police say

A 9-year-old child was shot in a drive-by shooting in east Fort Worth on Monday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Vinson Street. Police responded to the area after a report of shots fired.

Officers said they found a “child victim whom had been struck by gunfire as a result of a drive-by shooting.” The victim was taken to a nearby children’s hospital and was last reported in good condition.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody and their Gang Unit will continue the investigation.

The incident in Fort Worth was the second shooting in the Dallas-Fort Worth area involving a child on Monday.

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot around 10 a.m., Dallas police said.

The 3-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, was brought to a local hospital by his mother. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital minutes later.

The Dallas Police Department said its investigation remains ongoing and that no further details were available.

Fort Worth police said the two shootings were not connected.