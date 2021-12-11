Child shot, female killed in separate shootings, Baltimore police say

A 3-year-old boy was shot and a female was killed in separate shootings in Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police officials said.

The child was apparently shot in the 900 block of Herndon Ct., in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood, police said.

Detective Chakia Fennoy, police spokeswoman, said the child sustained non life-threatening injuries.

In Federal Hill, homicide detectives arrived at the scene of a separate shooting.

Police said a female was found shot to death in the 1500 block of Marshall St.

This article will be updated.