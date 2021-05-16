Child shot in the head in north Minneapolis

A young girl was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head, apparently by a stray bullet, in north Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Minneapolis police responded to a call of a shooting at 8:30 p.m. on Ilion Avenue N. on a residential block between Hillside and James avenues, said department spokesman John Elder.

They found a preteen girl and, "realizing the extent of her injuries," raced her to the hospital, Elder said.

Many details of the shooting were not immediately clear, but Elder said police believe a red Ford pulled into the alley and the shooter fired out of the car at a home. Several children were playing in the backyard at the time, he said.

Elder said police from multiple precincts and several units, including homicide and the crime lab, will work the investigation through the night.

The shooting comes just two weeks after another child, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., was shot while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis. Garrett remains in critical condition in North Memorial Health Hospital.

