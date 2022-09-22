Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say
A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m.
The child was located and taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
MPD said the suspects are two men in a black Kia.
The investigation is ongoing.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
