Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say

A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m.

The child was located and taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

MPD said the suspects are two men in a black Kia.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

