Child shot in hip taken to hospital in serious condition, DeKalb police say

DeKalb County police are investigating the shooting of an 11-year-old boy at a house in the 1200 block of Muirforest Drive, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to the home just after 10 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hip.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to police, witnesses said shots were fired from two vehicles passing the location.

Motive for the shooting has not been established and homicide assault detectives are on scene, officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:











