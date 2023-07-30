Child shot and killed on Columbus's Near East Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday evening and died Saturday, according to Columbus Police. The boy, who was shot on Columbus' Near East Side, died at OhioHealth's Grant Medical Center downtown.

Dereon Draper-Robinson was pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m. on Saturday as a result of the injury he suffered the night before, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

At 6:02 p.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Atcheson Street where they found Draper-Robinson suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. He was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No suspects have been identified and the motive for the crime is unknown, according to police.

Police released no other details surrounding the shooting, including how many times Draper-Robinson had been shot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Detective Egelhoff is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Detective Lemmon.

