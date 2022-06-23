Child shot, killed in Germantown determined to be accidental, police say

Police have released new information on the death of a 4-year-old who was shot and killed in Germantown.

Germantown Police said it was an accidental shooting.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of South Germantown Road, at approximately 4 p.m. on Jun. 22.

When police arrived, they found a child shot in the home.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is still unclear what led up to the gun being fired.

