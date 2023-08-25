Child shot and killed in her home, Lake City PD says

Lake City Police Department is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in her home.

According to police, at around 9:06 p.m., officers with Lake City PD responded to a home on Northwest Long Street and found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and EMTs conducted First Aid at the scene, but the girl succumbed to her injuries.

Not long after, officers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office secured the area, and the crime scene was processed by investigators with the police department, sheriff’s office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators are speaking with the victim’s family and possible witnesses. In addition, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office victim’s advocate responded to assist the family.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lake City PD at 386-752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

