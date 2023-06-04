1-year-old girl shot and killed in Milwaukee, police say

A 1-year-old child was fatally shot on the city's north side Saturday night, Milwaukee police said.

According to police, the girl was shot in a vehicle by a known suspect during an argument between adults.

The incident took place around 8:11 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Atkinson Avenue, near the Milwaukee Public Library Atkinson Branch.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital, where she did from her injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 1-year-old girl shot and killed in Milwaukee, police say