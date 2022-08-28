7-year-old shot and killed at family gathering, police say

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of a 7-year-old girl that was shot Saturday night.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said they got a call about shots being fired at 180 Jackson Street NE, which is the location of Camden Vantage Apartments. When officers got to the scene they found a 7-year-old victim who had been shot one time.

The child died on the scene, according to police.

“Any death is tragic, but when there’s a child involved it really hits home,” said Hampton Jr.

According to the investigation, there was a family gathering at one of the apartments.

During the gathering, there was a domestic incident that escalated to a shooting. As the shooting was happening, the 7-year-old was shot while inside the apartment, according to Hampton Jr.

Police said one man left the location after the shooting so they are trying to gather information on the person and determine what his involvement is.

At this time, there is no suspect in custody.

Homicide investigators are still working to gather more information on the incident. Police are asking people to contact CrimeStoppers if they have any details on this case.

