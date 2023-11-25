Three-year-old child shot and killed in Tamarac, officials say

A three-year-old child was shot and killed in Tamarac Saturday morning, officials say.

A little after 8 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a call about a shooting near the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard, according to a Sheriff’s Office media release.

There, they found a child with a gunshot wound, accompanied by a woman. Paramedics pronounced the child dead on scene.

According to spokesperson Van Schoen, Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to 3871 West Commercial Boulevard. An Extended Stay America hotel is located at the same address.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or whether it was intentional. The release did not provide that information.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.