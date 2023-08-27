Child shot in leg in Washington, officials say

A child was shot in the leg in Washington on Sunday.

A Washington County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

Police and EMS responded to the scene, and the dispatcher said a helicopter was also en route around 4:55 p.m.

The dispatcher said no one had been taken into custody yet.

