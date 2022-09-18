Child shot, man in critical condition after Memphis shooting Saturday night

Two people were shot in Raleigh – including a 12-year-old – on Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

On Saturday at about 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court where they found two people shot, according to a tweet from Memphis police.

On September 17, 2022, at 10:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4205 Ann Arbor Ct. Two victims were located. One male, 23, was xported to ROH critical, and a male juvenile, 12, was xported to LeBonheur noncritical. There is no suspect info. pic.twitter.com/TV4CHBzSZN — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 18, 2022

A 23-year-old male was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition with the 12-year-old boy taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing. There is no suspect info at this time, according to Memphis police.

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, residential real estate, tourism and banking for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Child shot, man in critical condition after Memphis shooting Saturday