5-year-old boy dies after police say he was shot on Milwaukee's south side; two in custody

A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed on the city's south side Tuesday night, Milwaukee police said.

The incident took place on the 900 block of South 29th Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department transported the child to Children's Hospital, where he died.

Two men, ages 35 and 58, are in custody in connection to the death, police said. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This is the third day in a row that a child has been shot in the city. On Sunday, two teenage boys were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents and on Monday, two teenage girls were shot.

