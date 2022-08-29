Child shot at Oakland school, juvenile in custody

A child was shot Monday afternoon at an Oakland secondary school, and officials have taken a juvenile suspect into custody, authorities said.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Monday to Madison Park Academy on Capistrano Drive and found a child with a gunshot wound, said Candace Keas, a spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department.

Keas said officers "quickly and safely" took one person into custody. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, she said.

Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said deputies also responded to the school, helping families reunite with children. He called the scene "stabilized" and said a juvenile suspect had been detained.

Keas did not release the ages of the suspect or victim or information about the extent of the injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the two were students at the school.

About 800 students in grades 6 through 12 attend the Madison Park Academy, part of the Oakland Unified School District, according to its website.

Monday was the fourth week of classes for the 2022-23 school year.

