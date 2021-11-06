Child shot after Seffner gas station dispute, sheriff’s office says

A child was shot Saturday morning in Seffner after a driver shot into another car, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 10:05 a.m. a man allegedly engaged in a verbal dispute with another customer at the CITGO gas station at 12020 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect then followed the customer out of the parking lot. Both got into their cars and drove north on Pine Street. The suspect then pulled up next to the other vehicle and shot into it, hitting a child, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

“A verbal dispute between two grown men should never end with a child being shot, and I pray for the child’s quick recovery,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Not only did this suspect put the lives of the victim and the other customer in danger, but also all those who shared the road with them while this incident took place.”

The sheriff’s office does not believe there is a threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect is driving a black, four-door BMW 3 Series car.

If a person has information regarding the case, they can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

