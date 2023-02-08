4-year-old boy in critical condition after finding gun, shooting himself, police say
Police said a 4-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself accidentally at a home on the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass Tuesday night.
The child, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Detectives have not given any information about the child’s injuries.
It’s unclear where the boy found the gun or if anyone is facing any charges.
