4-year-old boy in critical condition after finding gun, shooting himself, police say

Police said a 4-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself accidentally at a home on the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass Tuesday night.

The child, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives have not given any information about the child’s injuries.

It’s unclear where the boy found the gun or if anyone is facing any charges.

