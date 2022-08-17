Child shot on South Side: fire department

A boy about 6-years-old was shot in the back on Wednesday afternoon on the city’s South Side, officials said.

It happened near the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue in the city’s West Woodlawn neighborhood, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

A relative flagged someone down and the boy was taken privately to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was undergoing surgery, according to Langford.

