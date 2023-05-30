Child shot at Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, condition unknown

A Columbia County apartment complex saw a violent Memorial Day.

Grovetown Police Chief Jamey Kitchens reported via email Monday afternoon that a juvenile was shot on the 5000 block of Sterlington Drive. This is one of the smaller streets that are part of the Sterlington Apartments.

As of early evening on Monday, Kitchens said the investigation is in its preliminary stages. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but he did not have further information on the child's condition or what led to the accident.

