Child shot by stray bullet at fireworks show on Camden Waterfront

CAMDEN – A six-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet while leaving Camden County’s July 4 fireworks display on the city’s Waterfront, authorities say.

The child was shot in the knee during an apparent confrontation between two groups of minors around 10:15 p.m., according to an account from Camden County Police.

The girl, whose wound was not believed to life-threatening, lives outside Camden and had no connection with the dispute, said Deputy Chief Janell Simpson.

Three minors were taken into custody shortly after the shooting. They were questioned, then were released as an investigation continues, Simpson said.

A worker takes down a food stall at Camden's Wiggins Park, one day after a child was shot leaving a fireworks show there.

Police recovered a gun and an investigation was continuing.

No charges have been announced.

The incident was a first for the county fireworks show, which has taken place at the waterfront park for 30 years.

An estimated 20,000 people attended the show, and many were initially unaware of the shooting, said Mayor Victor Carstarphen.

The gunfire broke out on Mickle Boulevard about a block from the park and during the loud explosions of a 15-minute finale, noted county spokesman Dan Keashen.

The girl was taken to Cooper University Hospital, and was expected to be released Wednesday.

Three people attending the show also were treated for minor injuries sustained in the wake of the shooting, said Keashen.

This story will be updated.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: 6-year-old girl shot at Camden County fireworks show