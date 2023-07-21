Child shot in throat: Gunfire into Jacksonville home wounds 9-year-old girl

A 9-year-old and her family will be scarred forever after she was struck in the throat when her home was sabotaged with gunfire, dredging up memories of 8-year-old DreShawna Davis and 13-year-old Shenice Holmes, both killed by errant bullets in 2006 that helped lead to the Jacksonville Journey anti-crime initiative.

The only saving grace was this child survived and was the only one hit of the six others in the home Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. She was listed in critical but stable condition. At least three bullet holes could be seen in the front door.

The Sheriff's Office couldn't say whether it was a drive-by or if the shooters came on foot. The attack does not appear to be random. But it was unclear who might have been the target or what led up to the barrage of gunfire. No description of the shooters was available.

The Sheriff's Office said detectives from the Robbery & Violent Crimes Unit are handling the investigation.

Times-Union records show the shooting occurred in the city's most deadly ZIP code, 32209. The area had 19 homicides last year and currently has 12. Last year finished with another staggering total of killings at 165. This year's pace has decreased with 75 as of Friday afternoon compared to 84 at the same time in 2022.

The latest act of violence comes a night after Sheriff T.K. Waters invited the community to a town hall gathering to learn about patrol and technology changes at the Sheriff's Office, including more collaborative access to home and business security video.

Jacksonville police investigate a July 20, 2023, shooting on West 19th Street, where a 9-year-old girl was struck by a barrage of gunfire into the home.

Young casualties of Jacksonville's violence

It also hearkens back to some of Jacksonville's most notable shootings of innocent children mistakenly caught amid gunfire. Although there have been plenty, these two may come to mind for some longtime community members, leaders and officers.

On May 14, 2006 — Mother's Day — 13-year-old Shenice was reading on her bed when gunfire erupted outside the Hartwood Place apartments on the Northside. A stray bullet struck her in the chest, and she died shortly afterward. It turns out, police said, the killer fired randomly in the parking lot as part of a neighborhood feud.

Then on July 26, 2006, 8-year-old DreShawna was inside her grandmother's home near the Trout River watching "The Cat in the Hat" with her two younger cousins. Three brothers sprayed the home with bullets that were meant for her uncle. DreShawna was struck instead and died wrapping herself around them to protect them, police said.

The city had seen enough violence, but it took the senseless deaths of children to galvanize government and community leaders to take action. The result was the Jacksonville Journey, which included community programs, additional police officers and other outreach efforts often credited with making a difference.

