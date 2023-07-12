Child shot Tuesday in Clovis

Jul. 12—Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized in Lubbock.

Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting, police said.

The incident was reported about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a police news release, personnel responded to an emergency call that a small white SUV was being shot at by a male wearing all black near 12th and Calhoun streets. Another call to police reported that a man was driving his sister to a nearby hospital after she'd been shot in the head.

The release states that officers had located the vehicle, which was covered in bullet holes on the driver's side, at Plains Regional Medical Center. Meanwhile other personnel were sent to investigate the scene to locate evidence and immediately began speaking with witnesses.

Hospital officials told police the 7-year-old girl was being treated and ultimately transported to Lubbock. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police have since arrested Jeffery Smiley, 48, for child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, possession of a firearm, five counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony and child abuse.

Officers also arrested Jocelyn Smiley, 29, for child abuse and 32-year-old Brandon Brooks, who was charged with accessory to assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and harboring or aiding a felon.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

