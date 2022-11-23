Child shot in Whitehaven, Memphis Police say

A child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven on the day before Thanksgiving, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road around 4:40 p.m.

That’s in the area of several hotels and just down the road from the International Memphis Airport.

Police said the child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police did not immediately provide an age for that child or say if the child was a boy or a girl.

No suspect information was given, police said.

If you have any information about this shooting, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

