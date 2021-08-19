Child sleeps under US soldier's uniform, another passed over a wall: These are the kids fleeing Afghanistan

Asha C. Gilbert and Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Heartbreaking images of children and families are emerging from Kabul as the world reckons with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

One particular photo of a child sleeping on the cargo floor of a U.S. Air Force C-17 made it's rounds on social media Thursday morning.

The child was wearing the uniform of Airman First Class Nicolas Baron to keep warm during an evacuation flight from Kabul on Wednesday, according to the Department of Defense.

The image of the child sleeping is a striking contrast to the chaos of crowds storming the tarmac at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, frantically trying to board flights.

Families and children continue to face uncertainty whether they stay in Kabul or evacuate after some fled to the city last week due to the Taliban taking over other parts of the country.

Robert Nickelsberg, who worked as a TIME magazine contract photographer for nearly 30 years and is the author of "Afghanistan: A Distant War," explained to USA TODAY that photos of children in unstable environments, like Afghanistan, "is always a captivating subject."

"If you're going after kids or if the society can't take care of its children, it's another way of showing real need," Nickelsberg said.

'Not even close': Biden said no one predicted Taliban would take over so quickly

A timeline: US withdrawal and Taliban recapture of Afghanistan

"Children are a common denominator throughout the world, universal. Whether this is in Burma, the Rohingyas, or Sudan," he said.

He added that photojournalism is a "necessity" amid the shifting climate in Afghanistan.

"It's a very direct and simple way of showing need," Nickelsberg said, "how people are without a defense."

Here are some of the most viral moments of children and families during the Taliban's overtaking of Afghanistan:

In a video, a child was lifted above the wall at Hamid Karzai International Airport to U.S. soldiers. The airport has made headlines all over the world for the frenzied scenes of people trying to evacuate the country.

A photo of an Afghan child sleeping on the floor of a cargo plane evacuating Kabul went viral on social media Thursday. The child was given a U.S. military uniform by Airman First Class Nicolas Baron to keep warm on the flight.

Reuters posted an image of a young child sleeping in a public park in Kabul after reporting he was displaced from northern provinces.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Afghanistan kids sleep in US cargo plane, passed over airport wall

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan

    Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage which showed a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport. The footage, which Reuters was unable to immediately verify, showed a small girl being handed over a wall to British and U.S. soldiers at Kabul airport. Wallace said the child was passed over the wall as her family was being taken out.

  • Britain's last evacuation flight could leave Kabul in 5 days -The Times

    Ministers were told earlier this week that the last evacuation flight might have to leave next Tuesday before the planned departure of American forces on Aug. 31, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Another government source was quoted as saying the Tuesday evacuation date had not yet been formally agreed. Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage of a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

  • Afghan National Soccer Team Player Died in Fall From U.S. Plane in Kabul

    The Afghan national soccer team shared news of Zaki Anwari's death in a post on Facebook.

  • Awkwafina Revamps the Classic Suit in Bold Blue With Sharp Penny Loafers for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

    Awkwafina wore a bright blue suit with studded penny loafers.

  • This is America: I'm pregnant and waiting for my vaccinated life to begin

    Six months pregnant and vaccinated, I wonder what the world and pandemic will look like when my baby is born. And if it will be safe.

  • Naomi Osaka Shares New Perspective on Her Career Following Tearful Exit from Press Conference on Monday

    Amid the turmoil in Haiti and Afghanistan, Naomi Osaka has found herself reflecting upon her tennis career. In 2020, she was riding high and became the world’s highest-paid woman in sports for a second consecutive year, but in recent months she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health concerns and suffered a shocking loss to Marketa Vondrousova during the Tokyo Olympics.

  • VIDEO: Why MMA fighters in Afghanistan fear the return of the Taliban

    Mixed martial arts has built a huge fan base in Afghanistan. But even the most famous fighters have been dealing with threats on their lives for years. Now, with the return of the Taliban, they fear things could get worse. We followed two MMA fighters this summer, as the Taliban approached Kabul.

  • New findings show vaccine effectiveness falls over time - which is why the Biden administration is recommending booster shots

    New data indicates that vaccine protection wanes over time, particularly in the face of the Delta variant.

  • A 71-year-old man died while diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, police say

    A 71-year-old man died Tuesday after scuba diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West.

  • Spurs second-round pick Joe Wieskamp to sign two-way contract

    Wieskamp averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in five games with the Spurs in the Las Vegas Summer League.

  • Federal courts impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid surge

    When Sigal Chattah goes to federal court to challenge a school mask mandate issued by the governor of Nevada, she'll likely be required to wear the very thing she's arguing against: a mask. Just as in-person hearings and trials resumed at courthouses around the country, a surge of coronavirus cases sparked by the delta variant has prompted some federal courts to impose new restrictions and requirements for mask-wearing and vaccinations. “The whole situation is very ironic,” said Chattah, a Republican candidate for state attorney general who is representing two parents in a lawsuit that charges a mask mandate ordered by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is unconstitutional.

  • Afghan evacuations gather pace, but crowds remain

    Scenes of bittersweet relief are starting to pop up in airports across the world as the mass evacuations from Afghanistan sail into another day. And with it, we're hearing more stories of how people got out through the chaos, and those they left behind. Taliban fighters here, firing into the air to disperse the crowds.We found Samsama Khuja at an airport in Frankfurt."We had to force our way through and my little son fell over and we were scared -- but we made it. Then an American guy showed goodwill and realized we were totally exhausted. He took the passports and said I need to check if this is authentic. Then he said 'All good, you may go in'. Others behind us cried and lay on the ground. It was scary."Her husband, Noor Mohammad was in tears as he told Reuters that he couldn't get out some of his relatives.The U.S. and its allies are are desperately trying to control the crowds at the airport. At least 17 people were injured there on Wednesday in a stampede at an airport gate, according to a NATO official.A separate Western security official says that the pace of flights is moving rapidly now on military transports, although it's not clear when civilian flights might resume.It's also not clear exactly how many Afghans are among the evacuees so far, as countries rush to get their own citizens out as well. On Tuesday the Pentagon said that hundreds of Afghan government forces were assisting the military with security at the airport. But when asked if they, too, would be evacuated, it said it would be up to each individual and that they'd have to go through the visa process.Meanwhile, military officials at the airport have been in contact with the Taliban outside, after the White House earlier this week said it had received reports of people being beaten.The Taliban has agreed to allow civilians safe passage and a NATO official on Wednesday said they had not received reports of violence at the airport.

  • Kamala Harris has touted her role on Afghanistan policy. Now, she owns it too

    The vice president says she was the last person in the room to advise President Biden when he decided earlier this year to pull out from Afghanistan.

  • NYPD orders police officers to get a jab or mask up while on duty

    New York City's 36,000 police officers now have a simple choice: either get vaccinated against coronavirus or wear masks at all times while on duty. The department issued the bulletin spelling out the order earlier this week, said Sergeant Edward Riley, an NYPD spokesman. The order came in response to a lagging vaccination rate among NYPD officers at a time when the Delta variant has fueled a surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country.

  • Military Guard Airport Perimeter as Crowds Seek to Flee Kabul

    Crowds of people trying desperately to flee Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took control of Kabul on Sunday gathered outside the city’s international airport on August 18.On Wednesday, the US Secretary of Defense said 4,500 troops were on the ground in Kabul to evacuate US citizens and others as well as maintaining security at Hamid Karzai International Airport.Hundreds of Afghans and dozens of US citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan in recent days, according to the US Air Force. Evacuations in Afghanistan were ongoing as of Thursday, August 19.This footage shows crowds gathered outside the airport perimeter on Wednesday. Those guarding the airport can be seen kicking a man and firing near the crowd. Credit: Rise To Peace via Storyful

  • ‘It’s Game Time B****es:’ Sha’Carri Richardson Show’s Off New Look Ahead Of Upcoming Race

    Richardson will be running in the upcoming Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on August 21.

  • Kelly Ripa Shares Epic Throwback Photo of Newborn Son Joaquin Meeting Madonna '18 Years Ago'

    Kelly Ripa shares son Joaquin, now 18, with husband Mark Consuelos

  • An Afghan Man Who Translated For the US Military Is Now Desperately Trying To Save His Family From The Taliban

    “We are trying to figure out how to have my family survive, to not be tortured or beheaded.”View Entire Post ›

  • Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton called Biden's claim that some Afghans didn't want to be evacuated 'utter BS'

    Biden said in his speech defending his Afghanistan withdrawal that "some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier."

  • Afghan woman scholar who came to U.S. days before Kabul fell mourns 'generation of change'

    An Afghan woman has mixed feelings about studying for a master's degree in the U.S. as fears mount that women and girls in Afghanistan could be denied education under the new militant regime.