Child who slipped, fell in the street run over by school bus in DeKalb County, police say

A child was run over by a school bus on Wednesday morning, DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

At around 7 a.m., police arrived at Brown Drive and Brookside Parkway after a child who was running in the street slipped and fell.

Police said the bus driver did not see the boy and ran over his leg. The bus driver stayed on scene until medical officials were able to transport the boy to the hospital.

The child is stable, police said.

It’s unclear how old the boy is or what school he attends. Channel 2 has reached out to the DeKalb Schools to learn more details.

The accident remains under investigation.

