Child of South Fulton police officer accused of bringing gun to school, authorities say

An investigation is underway after a child of a police officer brought a handgun to school.

Fulton County School officials told Channel 2 Action News that a hard lockdown was lifted at Renaissance Middle School after a student was found with a handgun.

South Fulton Police Department officials confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that the student accused of bringing the gun to school is the child of a police officer.

Authorities confirmed that the department is conducting an internal review of the incident.

Officials have not confirmed if the gun that the student brought to school belonged to the police officer.

“We want to assure the public that we are cooperating fully with the investigation and are committed to transparency and accountability,” SFPD said.

It is unclear if the student or officer will face criminal or disciplinary charges. Their identities have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

