Child stabbed repeatedly in back by mom’s boyfriend and dies, Maryland cops say

A Maryland mother’s young son was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police said.

Officers arrived to a Baltimore neighborhood to investigate a “domestic-related stabbing” at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan 23, according to the police department’s news release. The victim of the “brutal” attack was a 6-year-old boy, police said. He was stabbed “multiple” times in the back.

The child, identified as Seron O’Neal, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his wounds, police said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the child’s death an “absolutely horrific, unthinkable act” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I’m devastated by this, and my heart is with the loved ones of this poor child tonight.



This is an absolutely horrific, unthinkable act and the person who did this deserves every bit of accountability they will face. https://t.co/BNQR2W24qM — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 24, 2024

Initial investigation led officers to name Seron’s mother’s boyfriend as the stabbing suspect, according to the department.

Alan Geslicki, 32, was arrested after being stopped in his vehicle and pursued on foot by officers, police said Jan. 24.

Geslicki was charged with first-degree murder at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Facility, police said.

Seron was an “innocent life,” and having to bury her child was an “unfathomable thought,” the boy’s mother, Sade Addison, wrote in a GoFundMe for his medical and funeral costs. It was heart-breaking to know his smile would “no longer light the darkness,” she said.

“My baby was FULL of energy!” she wrote. “Even at the age of six he was the brightest light.”

Seron had many interests, including playing Roblox, dancing and filming videos on Addison’s phone, she said. He was a “bright young son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend,” his mother wrote.

“There are no words that can bring comfort,” Addison said.

Several people shared the GoFundMe, including members of his family.

Seron was an “innocent baby” who “didn’t deserve this,” his cousin wrote on Facebook.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

