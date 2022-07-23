Child stabbed in South Memphis, police say

A child is recovering after being stabbed Saturday morning in South Memphis.

According to Memphis Police (MPD), officers responded to the 2400 block of Tori Drive just before 8 a.m. for a stabbing call.

Officers located a male juvenile who had been stabbed.

He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition and is now stable, MPD said.

One person has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

