Child steals Bobcat from construction site in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaves behind serious damage

A child’s wild ride on a Bobcat stolen from a construction site has neighbors unable to believe their eyes at the damage left behind.

Some of the damage left in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood includes siding torn off buildings, broken windows, bent light poles and two large gashes in the side of a trailer.

On Channel 11 at 5 — Talia Kirkland is asking if the damage to apartment complexes still under construction will delay people expecting to move in.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 charged with robbing man in Pittsburgh, leading police on chase that led to crash Pittsburgh man hit neighbor with car after argument, police say Police looking for suspect who fled traffic stop in North Oakland VIDEO: Deadline for Pittsburgh Mills Mall owners to pay millions in taxes, avoid sheriff’s sale looms DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts