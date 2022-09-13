Child in the street hit by police patrol vehicle, Atlanta officials say

An investigation is underway after a child was hit by a police patrol vehicle in Atlanta, officials said.

The child, who was not identified, was at the intersection of Lanier Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard the afternoon of Sept. 12 when they were hit, police told WSBTV.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by the patrol vehicle while the child was in the street,” Atlanta police told CBS46.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police did not share whether the active-duty officer driving the vehicle would face charges, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Anytime there is an accident involving a police vehicle or on-duty officer, our Office of Professional Standards conducts an investigation into the incident,” police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee told the Journal-Constitution.

Police have not said why the child was in the road or who else was there when the incident happened.

