Video shows 11-year-old struck in hit-and-run on walk to school
An 11-year-old boy and his father are speaking out after a driver of an SUV struck the child at a crosswalk before driving off in North Bergen, New Jersey on Tuesday.
An 11-year-old boy and his father are speaking out after a driver of an SUV struck the child at a crosswalk before driving off in North Bergen, New Jersey on Tuesday.
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
Team owners' renewal of Goodell sends a message they like the direction he's taking the league. Here's what that will entail going forward.
Halloween is around the corner, but data from the latest Yahoo/YouGov poll suggests that most U.S. adults won’t be donning costumes for the celebration this year.
The 1984 all-around gymnastics Olympic champion has been hospitalized and battling a rare form of pneumonia this month.
The North Carolina congressman is seen as a more palatable option for moderate Republicans.
If a NASCAR pit crew can change tires in less than 10 seconds, there’s probably no reason that two lovers can’t get married in 10 seconds, too.
Ford has issued recalls for the Explorer for a faulty axle mounting bolt, and for the Mach-E for an overheating battery contactor.
"I literally had no feeling in my legs for four days. I couldn't walk for four or five days." Mecole Hardman said Thursday.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
Earnings came under more pressure at several mid-sized financial institutions during the third quarter, showing that the stresses of the spring are not entirely past.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
The dancer and actress recalls struggling with her appearance when first entering the spotlight.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
This new best seller is the latest Stanley product to go viral. It's, hands down, the best insulated mug out there and keeps drinks piping hot for over two hours.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Brothers Danny and Michael Philippou scored the biggest horror hit of the summer with the low-budget frightfest.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
'It can hold all your essentials,' the media maven gushed. 'And hooray for all the color options!'
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.63% from 7.57% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.