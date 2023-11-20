Child struck by gunfire as shots were fired at house in Montara community south of Topeka

A 9-year-old boy was hit in his left leg about 8:40 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired at a house in the 6700 block of S.W. Greencastle Drive in southern Shawnee County's Montara community, said Sheriff Brian Hill.

Authorities weren't releasing the name of the boy, whom Hill said was in stable condition as he was taken to a Topeka hospital.

No arrests had been made. The case remained under investigation, Hill said.

Three adults and five juveniles were in the house involved at the time of the shooting, he said.

"After shooting at the residence the two suspects fled the area on foot, entered a silver passenger car in the 6800 block of S.W. Rockpost and fled the scene," Hill said.

No further information was being released.

