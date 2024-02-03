Child struck and killed by Metro Transit bus identified as 11-year-old Brooklyn Park boy
Authorities have identified a boy who died after being hit by a Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park.
Mahad Ahmed Osman, 11, was the boy struck shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday on northbound County Road 81 south of 71st Avenue, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office. The boy died shortly after first responders arrived, despite lifesaving efforts.
Police said the boy was apparently standing in the highway when he was struck.
The Metro Transit Police Department reconstruction team is leading the investigation into the incident, with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.
