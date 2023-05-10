Child struck, killed by tractor-trailer at busy intersection
State police said a child died in a fatal pedestrian crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened Tuesday afternoon at a complex Andover, Massachusetts, intersection.
State police said a child died in a fatal pedestrian crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened Tuesday afternoon at a complex Andover, Massachusetts, intersection.
The pair was leaving their wedding reception when they were hit by a driver who investigators believe was under the influence.
The University of Dayton has announced the death of a student who graduated on Sunday.
Singer Luke Bryan and his son Bo are both avid outdoorsmen. The country star shared a photo of himself and Bo, 15, fishing.
Brooklinn Khoury reflected on learning to embrace how she looked after she lost her top lip and parts of her nose when she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020
A woman on TikTok shared an alleged punishment story from her foster care days.
We're learning more about the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets. Three members of one family were killed and a fourth child was injured. Two sisters from Wylie also died, along with a 27-year-old engineer from McKinney and a 20-year-old security guard from nearby Farmersville.
Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs died by suicide on Feb. 17, the Davidson Country Medical Examiner confirmed two months after his passing. Jacobs was 49.
Liz Atkinson said her late son Gabryel's stuffed animal, named Bruce, went missing last month during her family's vacation to Disney World
Actor Pierce Brosnan shared a bonding moment with his wife, Keely Shaye, and their son Paris, who graduated from Loyola Marymount University.
We're ready to hear the wildest secrets you or your ex never shared with each other.
The Northeast Magnet High School teacher was being honored as part of a National Teacher Appreciation Day segment on the “Today” show.
Henry Winkler is best known for his role as Fonzie from "Happy Days," but the actor is revealing after the show ended, he was left with "psychic pain."
Lopez said in an interview with "The View" that Affleck is the "best dad," and discussed the dynamics of disciplining their five kids.
Here's what you need to know about millennials, including the generation's years.
The Olympic gymnast tied the knot again with husband Jonathan Owens during a luxurious ceremony in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday
Savannah Chrisley is wondering how becoming the guardian of her niece, Chloe, and brother, Grayson, might impact her own family plans in the coming years
After tying the knot in April, Biles and Jonathan Owens jetted off on an international getaway to host a second ceremony filled with close to 140 attendees
The A-line gown was the fourth Galia Lahav dress that Biles wore during her wedding festivities
The body was identified as that of Beau Mann, the founder and CEO of an addiction recovery app.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called Fox News hosts “childish” over comments they made on “The Five” last week, joking about a hypothetical romance between him and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The comments, mostly from host Greg Gutfeld, were made after Gaetz and Ocasio-Cortez, along with other House members, introduced a bipartisan bill last week to ban…