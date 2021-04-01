Child struck by vehicle while waiting for school bus, Hillsborough deputies say

WIMAUMA — A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday morning after a vehicle struck him while he waited for his school bus to arrive, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle that hit the child fled the scene after the crash, deputies said. The incident happened at the 2400 block of West Lake Drive around 6 a.m.

Deputies said they received a 911 call about the incident around 7 a.m. from the boy’s mother — approximately an hour after he was struck.

The boy was taken to a local hospital by his mother to be treated for injuries to his head, the Sheriff’s Office said. His condition was not known Thursday evening.

“We are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may recognize the vehicle in question, to please come forward,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “No tip is too small and may help our detectives identify the driver at fault.”

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the child walking to the bus stop. Though it doesn’t show the child being struck, the Sheriff’s Office has a vehicle on interest — a “dark-colored sedan” — that passed the home’s surveillance camera moments after the boy did.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.