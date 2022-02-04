Child struggled to walk after wrongly receiving COVID shot at CVS, KY lawsuit says

Two parents have sued CVS, claiming their young children received COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots in October at a Kentucky location.

The parents say their two children received adult doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Oct. 5 in Louisville, according to the lawsuit filed Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court. It wasn’t until late October when the shot was approved for children ages 5 through 11, but those children are supposed to receive a weaker dosage.

CVS acknowledged the mistake in October, telling WDRB News they immediately notified the parents upon learning of the mistake. CVS encouraged the parents to call their children’s pediatrician.

The morning after the shots were given and before CVS notified the family, one of the children complained of pain in his leg, according to the lawsuit.

“By the time he got to school, it was hurt so badly that it was compromising his ability to walk,” the parents saidin the lawsuit.

Both children had negative side effects after receiving the vaccine, and their parents fear their boys suffered mental damage as well.

“They also now live with continuous concern, worry and fear regarding what long-term effects that may suffer after receiving vaccines that were not approved for children their age,” the lawsuit states.

The parents sued CVS for $75,000, citing malpractice, negligence, emotional distress and battery.

Attorneys allege the incident showed “malicious” behavior by CVS.

“(CVS) knew or should have known, in light of the unknown and rapidly developing science regarding COVID-19 vaccines, especially the lack of any FDA approval for minor children at the time of the wrongly administering of the vaccines, that their conduct would naturally and probably result in injury and damage,” according to the lawsuit.

CVS told WDRB last October it reported the incident to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, adding that it was “taking steps to help prevent this from occurring again.”

Vaccine administrators are told by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to use the correct formulation for each age group. The formulations are not interchangeable, the CDC said.

“Vaccine administration errors do happen periodically,” Georgia’s Department of Public Health chief medical officer Dr. Alexander Millman told WXIA in December. “It’s incumbent on vaccine providers to try to develop systems to ensure that we can prevent vaccine errors from occurring.”

If a child receives the wrong shot, most side effects will resolve “after a day or so,” Kawsar Talaat, a vaccinologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Fox 10.

