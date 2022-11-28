Child taken to fire station after being shot, Memphis Police say

Family members rushed a child to a Memphis fire station on Monday after gunfire left that child seriously injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the child was taken to a fire station on East Shelby Drive around 2:30 p.m.

That child was then rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Memphis Police said the details surrounding the shooting are unsure.

Memphis Police would not clarify if the child is a boy or a girl or provide an age for the victim.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: