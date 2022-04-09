Child taken to hospital after being shot in Memphis, police say

Another child was a victim of gun violence.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Hunters Way Drive just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a child was found and taken in non-critical condition to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The suspect that MPD said they are searching for is another child.

The age of the victim has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

