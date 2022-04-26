A child was taken from a Poconos supermarket. Here's why you didn't get an Amber Alert.

Five-year-old Inez Foulk's grandmother called the police Monday evening. Inez, she said, is missing.

The girl had walked through the aisles of a Broadheadsville ShopRite in a blue dress, blue stockings and pink shoes less than two hours earlier. Her biological mother, a woman named Courtney Foulk, is only allowed to see Inez during supervised visits, but she took the girl from the supermarket and fled.

Their faces appeared in flyers across social media Tuesday morning, along with a photo of Foulk's blue 1996 Chevy Lumina.

"She is not to be alone with the child," police advised. Her relatives pled for information over public Facebook posts.

"Courtney's sick," one wrote. "She thinks she's doing the right thing."

Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., about 14 hours after Inez's grandmother called the police. The news prompted alarm, as well as a question: Why no Amber Alert?

The Pocono Record spoke to Shawn Williams, a former state trooper and Amber Alert designee for Pennsylvania, in December about what it takes to prompt the state-wide alert. Here's what we learned.

It has to meet strict criteria.

Amber Alert uses the Emergency Alert System to warn via radio, television and phone that a child abduction has occurred. It's named after Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was abducted near her home in Texas and murdered in 1996.

Certain criteria has to be met before the state can issue an amber alert: The person must be under 18, they must be in imminent danger, and they must have been abducted.

Abduction is key, here. Abductions by strangers are "the most dangerous for children and thus are primary to the mission" of an Amber Alert, according to the Department of Justice. The advisory released by the state police about Inez is careful to avoid that word, opting instead to say that Inez is missing, and that her mother "fled" with her. The police have not said why Foulk's access to her daughter was restricted.

Parents who take off with their children aren't necessarily abductors, Williams said. During his time as an Amber Alert designee, only about five of 100 requests were granted.

"We have to follow the integrity of the system," he said. "We never wanted it to be like a car alarm going off in a Walmart parking lot. Nobody even looks anymore when you hear a car alarm."

What's the alternative?

When a person denies a police department's request for an Amber Alert, they're trained to offer alternative options, like the Missing Endangered Person Advisory.

It's issued when a missing person is at a special risk of harm or injury, whose circumstance fails to meet the Amber Alert criteria. It's what was issued for Inez.

Unlike Amber Alerts, MEPA's are disseminated through missing person posters, not over radio, television and phone. The posters are then shared digitally with local law enforcement, members of the media and across social media.

Foulk and Inez were last seen inside a blue 1996 Chevy Lumina near Kingsley Drive in Chestnuthill Township at 5 p.m. Monday. Inez is 3 feet, 7 inches tall, 40 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Foulk is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

Hannah Phillips is the public safety reporter at Pocono Record. Reach her at hphillips@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Why Inez Foulk's disappearance didn't prompt an Amber Alert